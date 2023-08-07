Organizers announce 2023 was last year for UP All Star Football Game

U.P. Football All-Star Game logo
U.P. Football All-Star Game logo(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 2023 U.P. All Start Football Game was the last year for the game according to Event Organizer Todd Goldbeck.

The U.P. All Star football game began in 2008. Goldbeck says that the purpose of the game was to get every school represented and give the players the best possible experience, while also using football to teach and reinforce some important life lessons.

In an email, Goldbeck said, “I can’t thank everyone, because the list is too long, but I need to thank the coaches, because without them, this event never would have gotten past the idea phase.  You gave your time, energy, and passion to this event. I am forever grateful for the friendships I have made in the coaching community throughout this process.  Some of you are like fathers to me, some of you are like brothers, and some of the younger guys are like my kids, but you all feel like family in some way.  You made this entire experience so very special to me and I’ll always remember that with the fondest memories.”

Goldbeck’s full statement can be seen in the Facebook Post below.

>

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jake Witt
Jake Witt’s rookie season ends as Colts place him on injured reserve
Escanaba's Public Safety Department sign. (WLUC File Photo)
Man seriously injured, 2 arrested after Escanaba bar stabbing
On Saturday multiple teams of 10 tried pulling a FedEx semi tractor trailers.
UP Honor flight hosts year 3 of its “Pulling For Honor” fundraiser
Chicks Ride U.P.
‘Chicks Ride UP’ visits Bald Eagle Harley Davidson in Marquette
The goal of this event is to clean up the lake from years of abuse.
5th annual Underwater Cleanup recovers less garbage than previous years

Latest News

AAA: Michigan gas price average sets new record for 2023
This stream runs Sunday to Thursday night starting at 8/7 CT.
WATCH: Catch up on Sunday’s headlines with the TV6 Digital Desk live stream
This stream runs Sunday to Thursday night starting at 8/7 CT.
Catch up on Sunday's headlines 8/6/2023
The Mission of Hope volunteer banner.
Mission of Hope holds its 5th annual giveaway