Organizers announce 2023 was last year for UP All Star Football Game

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 2023 U.P. All Start Football Game was the last year for the game according to Event Organizer Todd Goldbeck.

The U.P. All Star football game began in 2008. Goldbeck says that the purpose of the game was to get every school represented and give the players the best possible experience, while also using football to teach and reinforce some important life lessons.

In an email, Goldbeck said, “I can’t thank everyone, because the list is too long, but I need to thank the coaches, because without them, this event never would have gotten past the idea phase. You gave your time, energy, and passion to this event. I am forever grateful for the friendships I have made in the coaching community throughout this process. Some of you are like fathers to me, some of you are like brothers, and some of the younger guys are like my kids, but you all feel like family in some way. You made this entire experience so very special to me and I’ll always remember that with the fondest memories.”

Goldbeck’s full statement can be seen in the Facebook Post below.