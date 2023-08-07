New UPutt owners focus on family and togetherness

The blacklight, mini golf course at U.P.utt Family Fun Center has murals on the wall representing all the outdoor activities the U.P. has to offer.(WLUC)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - From spicy pickle fries to a 14-hole black light mini golf course, the UPutt Family Fun Center says it has something for everyone.

And new owners, Jody and Rob Pontius, plan to keep it that way. The couple said they decided to purchase the business after spotting an ad online.

Jody said her background in counseling families fits right in with what UPutt brings to kids and families in the community.

“I’m really into families and strong families and togetherness,” she said. “This is a completely different avenue, but it’s still about families and having fun in a child-friendly, safe atmosphere.”

Jody said she has people who come in just to grab a bite at the 15th Hole concession booth and hang out.

Summer hours are Mondays-Thursdays from noon to 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 8:00 p.m.

Once school starts, hours stay the same, but they will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

