Mostly sunny serenity until showery, stormy threats midweek
Mostly clear skies, seasonal temps and lower humidity before rain chances increase Wednesday.
Building high pressure over the Northern Plains extends its pleasant touch over Upper Michigan, keeping rain/thunderstorms chances to a minimum and August summer sunshine to a maximum before giving way to a charging system from the Canadian Prairies early Wednesday. Scattered showers, thunderstorms possible over the U.P. midweek before a sweeping clipper system leeside of the Rockies brings potentially soaking rain to the region Friday.
Brief cooldown towards the end of the work week as a northwesterly jet stream flows over Upper Michigan. Rain and thunderstorm chances pick up late Sunday through next Monday by way of a passing Canadian Prairies system.
Tonight: Isolated showers, thunderstorms diminishing late and becoming mostly clear; patchy morning fog
>Lows: Lower 50s to Mid 60s (cooler inland)
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with afternoon isolated showers and thunderstorms; warm
>Highs: Mid 70s to Mid 80s (warmer inland south)
Wednesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
>Highs: 70s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early then diminishing in the afternoon; breezy northwest winds gusting over 20 mph; getting cooler
>Highs: 60s/70
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain of at least moderate intensity; cool
>Highs: 60s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early then diminishing late; cool to mild
>Highs: 60s/70
Sunday: Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with a chance of rain late; mild
>Highs: 70s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
>Highs: 70s
