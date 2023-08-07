Mostly sunny serenity until showery, stormy threats midweek

Building high pressure over the Northern Plains extends its pleasant touch over Upper Michigan, keeping rain/thunderstorms chances to a minimum and August summer sunshine to a maximum before giving way to a charging system from the Canadian Prairies early Wednesday. Scattered showers, thunderstorms possible over the U.P. midweek before a sweeping clipper system leeside of the Rockies brings potentially soaking rain to the region Friday.

Brief cooldown towards the end of the work week as a northwesterly jet stream flows over Upper Michigan. Rain and thunderstorm chances pick up late Sunday through next Monday by way of a passing Canadian Prairies system.

Tonight: Isolated showers, thunderstorms diminishing late and becoming mostly clear; patchy morning fog

>Lows: Lower 50s to Mid 60s (cooler inland)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with afternoon isolated showers and thunderstorms; warm

>Highs: Mid 70s to Mid 80s (warmer inland south)

Wednesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early then diminishing in the afternoon; breezy northwest winds gusting over 20 mph; getting cooler

>Highs: 60s/70

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain of at least moderate intensity; cool

>Highs: 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early then diminishing late; cool to mild

>Highs: 60s/70

Sunday: Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with a chance of rain late; mild

>Highs: 70s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s

