Mostly sunny serenity until showery, stormy threats midweek

Mostly clear skies, seasonal temps and lower humidity before rain chances increase Wednesday.
Mostly clear skies, seasonal temps and lower humidity before rain chances increase Wednesday.
Mostly clear skies, seasonal temps and lower humidity before rain chances increase Wednesday.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Building high pressure over the Northern Plains extends its pleasant touch over Upper Michigan, keeping rain/thunderstorms chances to a minimum and August summer sunshine to a maximum before giving way to a charging system from the Canadian Prairies early Wednesday. Scattered showers, thunderstorms possible over the U.P. midweek before a sweeping clipper system leeside of the Rockies brings potentially soaking rain to the region Friday.

Brief cooldown towards the end of the work week as a northwesterly jet stream flows over Upper Michigan. Rain and thunderstorm chances pick up late Sunday through next Monday by way of a passing Canadian Prairies system.

Tonight: Isolated showers, thunderstorms diminishing late and becoming mostly clear; patchy morning fog

>Lows: Lower 50s to Mid 60s (cooler inland)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with afternoon isolated showers and thunderstorms; warm

>Highs: Mid 70s to Mid 80s (warmer inland south)

Wednesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early then diminishing in the afternoon; breezy northwest winds gusting over 20 mph; getting cooler

>Highs: 60s/70

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain of at least moderate intensity; cool

>Highs: 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early then diminishing late; cool to mild

>Highs: 60s/70

Sunday: Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with a chance of rain late; mild

>Highs: 70s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jake Witt
Jake Witt’s rookie season ends as Colts place him on injured reserve
Escanaba's Public Safety Department sign. (WLUC File Photo)
Man seriously injured, 2 arrested after Escanaba bar stabbing
U.P. Football All-Star Game logo
Organizers announce 2023 was last year for UP All Star Football Game
On Saturday multiple teams of 10 tried pulling a FedEx semi tractor trailers.
UP Honor flight hosts year 3 of its “Pulling For Honor” fundraiser
The goal of this event is to clean up the lake from years of abuse.
5th annual Underwater Cleanup recovers less garbage than previous years

Latest News

warm
Warm start to the week with rain chances later
Rain starts off light but could becomes widespread Wednesday afternoon
Mild conditions linger with rain chances Wednesday
Mostly calm conditions this week with rain chances by Wednesday
Mild conditions linger with rain chances later this week
Less rain is projected for Sunday but chances of rain rise on Wednesday
Mostly calm weekend with rain chances next week