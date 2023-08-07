Michigan Tech basketball alumni gather for reunion game

Coaches from both programs say it’s a great chance to show off some of Tech’s rich traditions.
By Kevin McNulty
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - About 75 former Michigan Tech basketball players, both men and women, returned to Houghton this weekend for a reunion, which culminated with the alumni game on Saturday.

Coaches from both programs say it’s a great chance to show off some of Tech’s rich traditions.

“There was representation from every era,” men’s basketball head coach Josh Buettner said. “It’s just sweet to see that. Our young guys who are on the current team see what it means to be a part of Michigan Tech basketball, and that’s pretty special.”

The women took the floor first, and with fewer alumni in town, that meant a shorter game. In the end, Kim Cameron’s black team was victorious, 43-41.

Then the men got out there, and even with graduation years ranging from the 1960s to 2022, it was highly competitive.

“It gives you the goosebumps to see a guy go out there, get up and down the court 2-3 times, and sub himself out,” Austin Armga (’14) said. “It is awesome.”

Armga, a former All-American, was the unofficial leading scorer of the men’s game, which his gold team won by a score of 97-77.

Some alumni didn’t heat up as much as Armga, but that just meant more material for later in the evening.

“There’s going to be a lot of trash talk tonight,” Buettner said. “The trash talk will be amped up, and there’s going to be a lot of guys that will work to stay in shape for five years from now and take one more run at this.”

