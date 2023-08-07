Marquette County organizations provide school supplies to families in need

These are just some of the many school supplies in the backpack given to families.
These are just some of the many school supplies in the backpack given to families.
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - In Marquette County, organizations are working to ensure each child has what they need to be successful when they return to the classroom.

The Salvation Army in Ishpeming collects supplies each year to help make sure every child is prepared for school. U.P Salvation Army Operations Director Bill Brutto says the need has increased in recent years.

“The last two years really our numbers have been extremely high,” Brutto said. “We’ve helped over 200 kids each of the last two years. They get a backpack and then they get the exact school list supplies items in that backpack. As always, the Salvation Army is there to meet the needs of the community and we just want to make it a little bit easier as kids start school for another year.”

Brutto says every child should be able to start the year off with what they need to succeed.

“To be able to start the school year with a fresh backpack and all brand-new school supplies and not have to worry about not having those items, I think, is a great way to start the school year so that they can focus on their academics and that they can start off the year well,” Brutto said.

Another organization helping make sure kids have school supplies is Range Bank. For its fourth year in a row, the financial institution is holding a school supply drive.

“Any donation will help, from pencils to backpacks to glue. Even supplies such as Kleenex or cleaning supplies, anything like that that you can give will definitely help,” Range Bank Marketing Director Kim Erickson said.

Supplies will be accepted at all Range Bank locations through August 31. And you can drop school supplies and money donations to the Salvation Army in Ishpeming.

