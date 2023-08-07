Marquette County Board of Commissioners approves additional funds for K.I. Sawyer PFAS removal

MARQUETTE Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve additional money to assist in PFAS removal at K.I. Sawyer.

The board approved another $820,000 to continue contracting Synagro to remove contaminated water from the Industrial Lagoon at the former K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base.

The county has already spent about $3.3 million on the project, but the estimated grand total to complete is now a little over $4 million. While the county is still applying for $1.5 million in federal aid to supplement this increase in cost, the $820,000 will allow the project to move forward without pause.

Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport Manager Duane DuRay says PFAS chemicals are especially difficult to clean.

“We are measuring it parts per trillion. Even a five-gallon tub of the stuff to just do some trial and error or training can contribute quite a bit to PFAS contamination,” DuRay said.

If the county does not receive federal funding, one backup plan is to dip into ARPA funds previously allocated for other projects.

