Governor Whitmer announces selections for ‘workgroups’ to the Growing Michigan Together Council
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Growing Michigan Together Council, through its Chairs Ambassador John Rakolta, Jr. and WSU Governor Shirley Stancato, announced Monday the selections for the workgroups of the Growing Michigan Together Council.
According to a press release, the Council will utilize four workgroups, each with a specific focus area: 1) Infrastructure, 2) Jobs, Talent, and Economy, 3) Pre K-12 Education, 4) Higher Education. Members of the workgroups were chosen based on a variety of criteria, including past and present professional experiences, volunteerism, and philanthropic involvement.
“The diverse workgroup members of the Growing Michigan Together Council will be instrumental in our effort to grow our economy and population while protecting our natural resources,” said Governor Whitmer. “These members represent a range of professions, communities, and perspectives—all of which are essential to developing a comprehensive strategy for growth. I look forward to hearing from the council and its workgroups later this year. Let’s get to work!”
The workgroup members were selected among hundreds of qualified candidates to broadly represent diversity among Michiganders and aim to encourage a bipartisan voice to make important recommendations for the future of the state.
In addition to the workgroups, this fall, the Growing Michigan Together team will launch a public engagement plan with events across the state. The tour will include regional forums designed to discuss local challenges and growth opportunities in communities.
Additionally, many events will focus on collecting additional input from young people—at work, on campus, and online. Events in community spaces, workplaces, and on digital platforms like Instagram and Twitch will seek to include a broad range of perspectives.
The tour will also meet college students where they are—on campus—convening both traditional students and adult learners with stops at universities, colleges, and community colleges. Engagements include move-ins, on-campus listening events, homecomings, high schools, and other youth-focused events across the state.
Infrastructure & Place
Rachel Gray, Executive Director, Hello West Michigan
Ron Brenke, Executive Director, American Council of Engineering Companies of Michigan
Herasanna Richards, Legislative Associate for State & Federal Affairs, Michigan Municipal League
Melvin Henley, Policy Manager, Community Economic Development Association of Michigan
Emily Thompson, Director of Economic and Community Development, Techtown Detroit/WSU
Candice Miller, Macomb County Public Works Commissioner
S. Evan Weiner, President & CEO, Edw. C. Levy Co.
John Proos, CEO, JP4 Government Solutions
Michael Alaimo, Director of Environmental & Energy Affairs, Michigan Chamber of Commerce
Larry Filson, Assistant Vice President for Design & Sustainability, Walbridge
Lottie Ferguson, Vice President of Development & Donor Services, Community Foundation of Greater Flint
Ron Hall, President & CEO, Bridgewater Interiors, LLC
James Hammill, Retired Wildlife Biologist, Michigan Department of Natural Resources
Kerry Duggan, CEO, SustainabiliD
Rian English Barnhill, Vice President of Government and Community Affairs, Olympia Development of Michigan
Aidan Sova, Product Solutions Consultant, Google
PK-12
Imani Harris, Communications Lead, 482 Forward
Kevin Polston, Superintendent, Kentwood Public Schools
Ja’Nel Jamerson, Vice President of Policy and P20 Partnerships and Executive Director of the Flint Center for Educational Excellence, Community Foundation of Greater Flint
Donna Lasinski, Vice President, Michigan Future, Inc.
Angelique Power, CEO, The Skillman Foundation
Dr. Tina Kerr, Executive Director, Michigan Association of Superintendents & Administrators
Patrick Anderson, Principal & CEO, Anderson Economic Group, LLC
Nancy Danhof, Executive Director, Todd Martin Development Fund
Scott Koenigsknecht, Superintendent, Clinton County Regional Educational Service Agency
Andy Johnston, Senior Vice President of Advocacy and Strategic Engagement, Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce
Terrence Martin, Sr., President, American Federation of Teachers
Armen Hratchian, Executive Director, Teach for America
Amber Arellano, Executive Director, The Education Trust-Midwest
Beth Correa, Director of Corporate Responsibility, Flagstar Bank
Alice Thompson, CEO, BFDI Educational Services
Stephen Kircher, President & CEO, Boyne Resorts
Jobs, Talent & Economy
Monique Stanton, President & CEO, Michigan League for Public Policy
Jeannette Bradshaw, Recording Secretary, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 58
Guillermo Cisneros, President & CEO, West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Dr. Alaina Jackson, Managing Director, Global Detroit
Ahmad Nassar, CEO & Creative Director, Detroit 75 Kitchen
Ken Horn, Executive Vice President of Strategic Development, Great Lakes Bay Regional Alliance
Randy Thelen, President & CEO, The Right Place, Inc.
Chad Bassett, COO, BAMF Health
Stacie Bytwork, President & CEO, Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce
John Van Fossen, Vice President of Government Affairs, Meijer
Ahmad Ezzeddine, Vice President of Academic Student Affairs and Global Engagement, Wayne State University
Kevin Prokop, Managing Partner, Rockbridge Growth Equity, LLC
Eva Garza Dewaelsche, President & CEO, SER Metro-Detroit
James Avery, Director of Talent Development, Flint & Genesee Group
Adam Finkel, Partner, Orfin Ventures
Abigail Baudry, Michigan’s Creative Coast Project Manager and Communications & Strategic Projects Coordinator, Traverse Connect
Higher Ed
Bryan Barnhill II, Board of Governors, Wayne State University
Kirsten Herold, President, U of M Lecturers Employee Organization and Secretary-Treasurer, American Federation of Teachers
Khary Turner, Executive Director, The Coleman A. Young Foundation
Doug Ross, Partner, Diploma Equity Project
Dr. Edward Montgomery, President, Western Michigan University
Carla Bailo, President & CEO, ECOS Consulting, LLC and Vice Chairman, Kettering University
David Nyberg, Executive Director of Business Engagement and Economic Development, Northern Michigan University
Dr. Jim Sawyer, President, Macomb Community College
Dr. Richard Koubek, President, Michigan Technological University
David Egner, President & CEO, Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation
John Walsh, President & CEO, Michigan Manufacturers Association
Ryan Fewins-Bliss, Executive Director, Michigan College Access Network
Kevin Stotts, President, TalentFirst
Fatima Salman, President, National Association of Social Workers
Emily Hoyumpa, President, Associated Students of Michigan State University
Alex Zhang, Partner, Zhang Financial
Workgroups will begin work immediately with the goal of submitting their reports to the Growing Michigan Together Council by mid-October.
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.