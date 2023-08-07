Gladstone campground to receive electrical upgrades to rustic cabins this fall

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The rustic cabins at Pioneer Trail Park in Gladstone will have electricity in time for the 2024 camping season.

Funds have been approved for the Delta Conservation District to put out a request for bids to wire electricity into four of the five rustic cabins.

The cabins currently do not have electricity, running water or insulation. The park put electricity into one of the rustic cabins last year to see if it made a difference as far as bookings and interest.

Delta Conservation District CEO Rory Mattson said it did.

“We put electricity into one last year, and we just wanted to see, does it matter because it’s rustic camping,” Mattson said. “And it does matter.”

Mattson said people like rustic camping, but they also like electricity to charge their phones and other technology. Now that the funds are approved, the Conservation District anticipates selecting a contractor by early September.

The project would begin once the park closes in mid-October.

Mattson said he hopes that the park will insulate the cabins in the future.

That way, he said, the cabins could then be rented in the winter months to people who enjoy the winter sports the U.P. has to offer.

