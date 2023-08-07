Gladstone campground to receive electrical upgrades to rustic cabins this fall

Rustic cabins at Pioneer Trail Park in Gladstone will be a little less rustic next year with...
Rustic cabins at Pioneer Trail Park in Gladstone will be a little less rustic next year with the addition of electricity.(WLUC)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The rustic cabins at Pioneer Trail Park in Gladstone will have electricity in time for the 2024 camping season.

Funds have been approved for the Delta Conservation District to put out a request for bids to wire electricity into four of the five rustic cabins.

The cabins currently do not have electricity, running water or insulation. The park put electricity into one of the rustic cabins last year to see if it made a difference as far as bookings and interest.

Delta Conservation District CEO Rory Mattson said it did.

“We put electricity into one last year, and we just wanted to see, does it matter because it’s rustic camping,” Mattson said. “And it does matter.”

Mattson said people like rustic camping, but they also like electricity to charge their phones and other technology. Now that the funds are approved, the Conservation District anticipates selecting a contractor by early September.

The project would begin once the park closes in mid-October.

Mattson said he hopes that the park will insulate the cabins in the future.

That way, he said, the cabins could then be rented in the winter months to people who enjoy the winter sports the U.P. has to offer.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jake Witt
Jake Witt’s rookie season ends as Colts place him on injured reserve
Escanaba's Public Safety Department sign. (WLUC File Photo)
Man seriously injured, 2 arrested after Escanaba bar stabbing
U.P. Football All-Star Game logo
Organizers announce 2023 was last year for UP All Star Football Game
On Saturday multiple teams of 10 tried pulling a FedEx semi tractor trailers.
UP Honor flight hosts year 3 of its “Pulling For Honor” fundraiser
The goal of this event is to clean up the lake from years of abuse.
5th annual Underwater Cleanup recovers less garbage than previous years

Latest News

Mission of Hope held another successful giveaway to support Escanaba families.
Mission of Hope holds its 5th annual giveaway
LPH Cares logo
UP health departments launch campaign to promote public health, raise awareness
U.P. Football All-Star Game logo
Organizers announce 2023 was last year for UP All Star Football Game
AAA: Michigan gas price average sets new record for 2023