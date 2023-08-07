All six UP Health Departments team-up to promote public health

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - All six U.P. Health Departments are teaming up to promote their public health programs.

“These services are here. We are your neighbors. We are in your community, and this is how you contact us,” said Samantha Radecki, LMAS District Health Department health educator.

The departments have teamed up to create a new campaign, “U.P. Local Public Health Cares.” A $200,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Preventive Health and Health Services Block Grant is being split between all departments.

The money will be used to promote each department’s services throughout their respective communities.

“We want to make it more personal. When people think of a public agency, we can come off as cold or distant,” Radecki said. “It may feel like it’s not welcoming for people to come in to. A part of this is to really help break down that barrier and boundary and show that home visiting is a wonderful service that can really help you.”

Radecki said the marketing campaign will publish commercials, social media promotions, and increase community outreach.

“Part of this campaign is going out to community groups and telling them about what we have been working on and who we are at the health department,” Radecki said. “Then, we need to ask that crucial question of how can we better serve you?”

The Marquette County Health Department said one of its main goals in the campaign is to increase its clinic and social media presence.

“What I am hoping to do is get our social media presence to a more robust level. It hasn’t been that way. TV ads cost a lot of money; social media is free,” said Jerry Messena, Marquette County Health Department health officer.

Messena said the newly formed group will meet regularly to discuss obstacles health departments are facing.

“We are trying to promote public health,” Messena said. “We are your neighbors, your friends, we live down the street and are here to help the community.”

The public health campaign starts this month and will continue until the grant funding runs out.

