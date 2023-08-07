AAA: Michigan gas price average sets new record for 2023

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA of Michigan, Gas prices in Michigan are up 9 cents from a week ago, setting a new 2023-high.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.76 per gallon for regular unleaded gas. This price is 26 cents more than this time last month but still 30 cents less than this time last year. The national average still remains higher than the state at $3.83 per gallon.

Motorists are paying an average of $56 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas; a discount of about $22 from 2022′s highest price last June.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased slightly from 8.94 to 8.84 million b/d. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 1.5 million bbl to 219.1 million bbl.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by $1.88 to settle at $79.49. Oil prices tumbled after the U.S. credit rating declined, increasing market fears that oil demand could decrease if the economy eases. If oil demand drops, prices would likely follow suit. Additionally, the EIA reported that total domestic, and commercial crude inventories decreased by 17 million bbl to 439.8 million bbl.

When it comes to gas price average by county around the Upper Peninsula, the highest price can be found in Chippewa and Keweenaw Counties at $3.85 per gallon. The lowest can be found in Baraga County at $3.69 per gallon.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.