AAA: Michigan gas price average sets new record for 2023

The Michigan state average is up 9 cents compared to last week
(KAUZ)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA of Michigan, Gas prices in Michigan are up 9 cents from a week ago, setting a new 2023-high.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.76 per gallon for regular unleaded gas. This price is 26 cents more than this time last month but still 30 cents less than this time last year. The national average still remains higher than the state at $3.83 per gallon.

Motorists are paying an average of $56 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas; a discount of about $22 from 2022′s highest price last June.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased slightly from 8.94 to 8.84 million b/d. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 1.5 million bbl to 219.1 million bbl.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by $1.88 to settle at $79.49. Oil prices tumbled after the U.S. credit rating declined, increasing market fears that oil demand could decrease if the economy eases. If oil demand drops, prices would likely follow suit. Additionally, the EIA reported that total domestic, and commercial crude inventories decreased by 17 million bbl to 439.8 million bbl.

When it comes to gas price average by county around the Upper Peninsula, the highest price can be found in Chippewa and Keweenaw Counties at $3.85 per gallon. The lowest can be found in Baraga County at $3.69 per gallon.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jake Witt
Jake Witt’s rookie season ends as Colts place him on injured reserve
Escanaba's Public Safety Department sign. (WLUC File Photo)
Man seriously injured, 2 arrested after Escanaba bar stabbing
On Saturday multiple teams of 10 tried pulling a FedEx semi tractor trailers.
UP Honor flight hosts year 3 of its “Pulling For Honor” fundraiser
The goal of this event is to clean up the lake from years of abuse.
5th annual Underwater Cleanup recovers less garbage than previous years
South Shore Fishing Association thanks area veterans for their service with a day of fishing...
Veterans fish Lake Superior during 9th annual Veteran’s Fishing Day

Latest News

This stream runs Sunday to Thursday night starting at 8/7 CT.
WATCH: Catch up on Sunday’s headlines with the TV6 Digital Desk live stream
This stream runs Sunday to Thursday night starting at 8/7 CT.
Catch up on Sunday's headlines 8/6/2023
The Mission of Hope volunteer banner.
Mission of Hope holds its 5th annual giveaway
The Sunday Funday was open to the public and supported the Women's League.
Escanaba Country Club hosts day of fun