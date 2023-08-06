Waterfront Art Festival turns 50

This is artist that America named Jonathon Hansen.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, the annual Waterfront Art Festival celebrated 50 years at Ludington Park Escanaba.

Organizers said the Waterfront Art Festival is the area’s longest-running art festival. Gallery Director Kate Oman said artists from across the county come every year to showcase artwork, jewelry, photography, potty and so much more. She also said this festival gives exposure to new and experienced artists.

“This is a great avenue for them to figure out what direction they want to go with their art career, but we also have a lot of seasonal people here,” said Oman. “We have a person that’s been vending for 45 years here at the art festival so we are excited, and he has wooden toys which you can find over here for all the kids.”

Oman said this year had multiple brand-new vendors that were learning how to showcase and sell their artwork. She said they were also extremely excited to have belly dancing, a band, and food vendors.

