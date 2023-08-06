UP Honor flight hosts year 3 of its “Pulling For Honor” fundraiser

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - This afternoon the U.P. Honor Flight hosted its 3rd annual “Pulling for Honor” fundraiser.

U.P. Honor Flight President Scott Knauf said this was a quick event but was jam-packed.

“We are going to have teams of up to 10 people try pulling a FedEx semi-tractor trailer,” said Knauf. “They have to pull it about 80 feet and the team that pulls it the fastest will be declared the winner. ”

Knauf said they got permission from the City of Escanaba to close half the road on Ludington Street in Escanaba. He also went on to say each team of 10 donated $500.

“So that’s how we are raising the money plus all the sponsors, the corporate sponsors they also donated so that’s how the event is raising money for the honor flight.” Said Knauf.

Knauf also said the teams were full of Escanaba High School Football players and businesses. Joe Bizeau said this was his second year participating. He also said last year was fun and his team was close to winning.

“We have more people this year compared to last year and it was fun,” said Knauf. “The football team won last year barely; it was like 10th of a second, so it was interesting.”

One member of last year’s winning team, Escanaba High School Football Senior Tom Benoit said this fundraiser is important because our veterans do so much for us.

“We got to appreciate all of our veterans, and this is what we do for them because they do so much for us,” said Benoit. “There really is no level of appreciation that we can show so this is something little we can do for them.”

Organizers also said last year the event raised $11,000 said they hope to add even more people in 2024.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.