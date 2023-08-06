Niagara honors its papermill history with new statue

NIAGARA, Wis. (WLUC) - Niagara has unveiled a new statue to honor its history. This new statue was built by a local artist in Niagara. Organizers said Niagara is grateful for the growth the papermill industry brought in.

Museum staff said the town was known for its paper mill history, and the Niagara Museum will display this new stature within the museum.

The Niagara Museum Organizer, Karen Klenke said the reason for this statue is to honor all of the workers through Niagara’s history.

“We were known to be the best paper makers in the world,” Klenke said. “So, we wanted to honor that, we wanted to honor them. The men and women and the people who worked in the offices, in management. We just wanted to honor all of them.

The Niagra Museum is open throughout the summer, and it welcomes tours.

