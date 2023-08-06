More older adults are living alone as ‘gray divorces’ surge

The number of older Americans living alone has reached a new high, according to census data.
The number of older Americans living alone has reached a new high, according to census data.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(CNN) – New research shows a changing trend in the United States.

More Americans are living alone.

The census data shows nearly 38 million Americans live by themselves, which is a record high.

Experts said that number is likely to rise in the coming decades as the baby boom generation ages.

Researchers are examining why this is happening.

They cite several reasons that include so-called “gray divorce.”

It is estimated about one third of all divorces in the country involve people who are 50 and older.

Researchers said that, besides divorce, widowers and people who never got married also explain why more Americans are living by themselves.

