Mission of Hope holds its 5th annual give away

The Mission of Hope volunteer banner.(wluc)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Mission of Hope gave kids and families an extra boost for the school year.

This year was the fifth annual giveaway, providing shoes, backpacks, school supplies, free haircuts and household items to Escanaba families.

Wellspring Church Assistant Pastor and volunteer Tyler Barteld said he believes it is important to serve and love people, especially through stressful times.

“Getting ready to go to school can be a very tough time, because you are looking at getting new stuff and getting whatever that is to be able to supply a good year for your student. So, us being able to come together to supply some of that at no charge is something I find to be very valuable,” said Barteld.

Churches from the area came to lend a hand to support the children and families looking for support. Mission of Hope Director Paul Culbertson said his personal experience is the reason he started Mission of Hope.

“For me personally, I was the kid when I was little that needed that hope growing up,” said Culbertson. “We didn’t have a lot growing up and as this dream came to fruition it was just a way to say hey what if we can change that for a lot of families.”

The event was run by more than 100 volunteers providing for even more families.

James Caron, a 5-year volunteer, said he feels this giveaway is a part of Escanaba.

“We’ve seen the growth each year, because now it feels like it’s a part of the community. I think it’s something that people look forward to as a community and we want to be there for them every year,” said Caron.

Mission of Hope organizers say they will plan to continue to grow and improve for whatever the community needs.

