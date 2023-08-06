Mild conditions linger with rain chances later this week

Clouds will roll in from the west but conditions will be mostly calm for the next few days. Temperatures will be seasonal for the next few days but a cool down can be expected by mid this week. Rain chances are looking to approach by Wednesday from the northwest and will bring moderate bands of rain. The area will return to seasonal temperatures in the 70s by Friday but rain chances still can’t be ruled out.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies; calm conditions with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: Mid to High 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies; seasonal temps

>Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies; rain starting in the west in the morning

>Highs: Mid to High 70s

Thursday: Partly sunny skies; lingering chances of rain with cooler air

>Highs: High 60s to Low 70s near shore; Low to Mid 70s inland

Friday: Partly cloudy skies; chances of light rain in the morning and parts of the afternoon

>Highs: 60s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies; seasonal

>Highs: 70s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.