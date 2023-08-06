Kingsford concludes centennial celebration

The 100-year centennial of kingsford.
The 100-year centennial of kingsford.(wluc)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Kingsford held the last day of its centennial celebration on Saturday.

The city was founded in 1923 as Henry Ford created a Ford plant. Menominee Range Historical Museum Treasurer, Guy Forstrom, said Kingsford’s unique history is something to celebrate all thanks to the Model T Ford.

“The land was broken up and sold off in city lots and houses began being built to house the people working at the Ford plant and that’s how Kingsford was born. Was through that housing shortage from the Ford Grounds,” said Forstrom.

According to the city’s website, Kingsford had only 40 residents in 1920. By 1925, the Ford plant employed more than 7,500 people in Dickinson County. Forstrom said the plant was created because Kingsford was the primary location that processed all of the wood for the Model T automobile.

“Well, it’s a unique town. we have the Kingsford flivvers. We have an automobile, a ford model t that is the mascot for the Kingsford football team and there is actually a flivver in the high school that you go see,” said Forstrom.

The Kingsford Centennial Car Show had cars from many time periods and motorsports. Car show attendee and a first-time visitor to Kingsford Andrew Herron said there is something special about the town.

“Just based on the people that are here, you know they obviously take pride in their town. Which is awesome, because sometimes you don’t get that. On my drive in it was very pretty, definitely terrain than what I’m sued to in flat farmlands, but I like it over here,” said Herron.

The Ford plant closed in Kingsford in 1951, but still, 72 years later the Flivver pride still runs deep.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Escanaba's Public Safety Department sign. (WLUC File Photo)
Man seriously injured, 2 arrested after Escanaba bar stabbing
KTTC
1 man in custody following stabbing in Escanaba
Mild weekend with chances of rain Sunday
Mostly mild weekend with small rain disturbance Sunday
Chicks Ride U.P.
‘Chicks Ride UP’ visits Bald Eagle Harley Davidson in Marquette
Hannah Milkie passes the brush to young artists, as she heads to France to continue her...
Marquette muralist working on new mural at Trenary Toast Café

Latest News

The Alger County Fair continues to bring copious amounts of fun, and activities.
Alger County Fair carries on through the weekend
The new Millworker statue to honor the papermill history of Niagara.
Niagara honors its papermill history with new statue
On Saturday multiple teams of 10 tried pulling a FedEx semi tractor trailers.
UP Honor flight hosts year 3 of its “Pulling For Honor” fundraiser
This is artist that America named Jonathon Hansen.
Waterfront Art Festival turns 50