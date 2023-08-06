Kingsford concludes centennial celebration

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Kingsford held the last day of its centennial celebration on Saturday.

The city was founded in 1923 as Henry Ford created a Ford plant. Menominee Range Historical Museum Treasurer, Guy Forstrom, said Kingsford’s unique history is something to celebrate all thanks to the Model T Ford.

“The land was broken up and sold off in city lots and houses began being built to house the people working at the Ford plant and that’s how Kingsford was born. Was through that housing shortage from the Ford Grounds,” said Forstrom.

According to the city’s website, Kingsford had only 40 residents in 1920. By 1925, the Ford plant employed more than 7,500 people in Dickinson County. Forstrom said the plant was created because Kingsford was the primary location that processed all of the wood for the Model T automobile.

“Well, it’s a unique town. we have the Kingsford flivvers. We have an automobile, a ford model t that is the mascot for the Kingsford football team and there is actually a flivver in the high school that you go see,” said Forstrom.

The Kingsford Centennial Car Show had cars from many time periods and motorsports. Car show attendee and a first-time visitor to Kingsford Andrew Herron said there is something special about the town.

“Just based on the people that are here, you know they obviously take pride in their town. Which is awesome, because sometimes you don’t get that. On my drive in it was very pretty, definitely terrain than what I’m sued to in flat farmlands, but I like it over here,” said Herron.

The Ford plant closed in Kingsford in 1951, but still, 72 years later the Flivver pride still runs deep.

