Jake Witt’s rookie season ends as Colts place him on injured reserve

Jake Witt
Jake Witt(Indianapolis Colts)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLUC) - The Indianapolis Colts placed tackle Jake Witt on the injured reserve list Saturday, ending his rookie season.

Witt has been battling a hip injury during training camp.

The Ewen-Trout Creek and Northern Michigan University graduate was selected by Indianapolis in the seventh round (236th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.

