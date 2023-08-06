Escanaba Country Club hosts day of fun

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Escanaba Country Club’s Women’s League hosted an open Sunday Funday for the community on Sunday, Aug. 6.

Four-person teams teed off for the event with a total of 24 teams. The 9-hole Sunday Funday had food provided, a 50-50 Raffle and other prizes to win.

Escanaba Country Club Women’s Club President Alyssa Guindon said this event and other events like it come full circle to benefit the women’s league and the club.

“We really want to make our course one of the courses people are excited to go out to,” said Guindon. “We have fun events so you can come up. You feel welcome, people are inviting, and we just want to keep our course around for years to come. So that’s the goal.”

Organizers say they plan to bring more open fun to the public events at the country club.

