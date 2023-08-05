Veterans fish Lake Superior during 9th annual Veteran’s Fishing Day

South Shore Fishing Association thanks area veterans for their service with a day of fishing...
South Shore Fishing Association thanks area veterans for their service with a day of fishing and a parade of their catches.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Veterans spent the day casting lines for the 9th annual Veteran’s Fishing Day in Marquette.

This is a way for the South Shore Fishing Association (SSFA) to thank area veterans for their service. The day ended with a parade of their catches at Lower Harbor. The fish were then taken to Thill’s Fish House for cleaning. After that, the veteran participants were all given an even share of the filets.

Todd Scott, South Shore Fishing Association Veteran’s Fishing Day Director, said this is a way for them to get out onto the big lake.

“I think the veterans really love this day as well because it’s their opportunity to get out on the big lake,” said Scott. “Not everyone has a boat that can safely take them out there so our captains volunteer their time as a way to thank them for what they did for us.”

The day ended with a gathering at Lakeview Arena to honor the veterans for their service.

Scott wanted to thank the sponsors of this event for making it possible once again.

