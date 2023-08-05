Small rain chances Sunday with calm stretch to follow
Models have now shifted the rain chances for Sunday more south, while it does not rule out rain in the evening chances for heavier rain are less. After the rain Sunday calmer conditions last throughout most of the week. But there are more chances of rain in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday from the northwest, As this rain approaches cooler air makes it way through the region with temperatures in the 60s by Friday.
Sunday: Mostly to partly cloudy skies; light rain showers in the evening in the central and western counties
>Highs: High 70s to Low 80s
Monday: Mostly cloudy skies; light rain possible in the morning in the west
>Highs: Mid to High 70s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies; seasonal air
>Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies; chances of scattered rain in the evening
>Highs: Mid to High 70s
Thursday: Partly sunny skies; cooling air with rain chances in the afternoon
>Highs: High 60s to Low 70s near shore; Low to Mid 70s inland
Friday: Partly cloudy skies; chances of scattered rain
>Highs: 60s
