Small rain chances Sunday with calm stretch to follow

Seasonal air start the week with 60s by the end
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Models have now shifted the rain chances for Sunday more south, while it does not rule out rain in the evening chances for heavier rain are less. After the rain Sunday calmer conditions last throughout most of the week. But there are more chances of rain in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday from the northwest, As this rain approaches cooler air makes it way through the region with temperatures in the 60s by Friday.

Sunday: Mostly to partly cloudy skies; light rain showers in the evening in the central and western counties

>Highs: High 70s to Low 80s

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies; light rain possible in the morning in the west

>Highs: Mid to High 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies; seasonal air

>Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies; chances of scattered rain in the evening

>Highs: Mid to High 70s

Thursday: Partly sunny skies; cooling air with rain chances in the afternoon

>Highs: High 60s to Low 70s near shore; Low to Mid 70s inland

Friday: Partly cloudy skies; chances of scattered rain

>Highs: 60s

