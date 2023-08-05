Recreational Aviation Foundation board pledges $50K to Munising landing strip

The chairman said his hope is to build a pilot’s lounge at Hanley Field.
The Recreational Aviation Foundation pledges $50,000 to upgrade the Hanley Field landing strip.
The Recreational Aviation Foundation pledges $50,000 to upgrade the Hanley Field landing strip.(Tony Anderson)
By TV6 News Team and Antonio Anderson
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) -The Recreational Aviation Foundation (RAF) pledges $50K to upgrade the Hanley Field landing strip in Munising. The chairman of the RAF said the organization celebrated its 20 anniversary today.

During the foundation meeting, the chairman said his hope is to build a pilot’s lounge at Hanley Field. This lounge would allow traveling pilots a place to wash up and relax at the public airstrip.

“More than anything perhaps you might think of it as an internal trailhead. It’s the parking lot, where you come in an airplane.” Says John McKenna the RAF chairman.

The RAFs projects are funded completely by donations.

“I think it is participating in the economical growth of these different places,” Says CEO of Kodiak Aircraft and RAF member Nicolas Chabbert “where you attract a good net worth of people that are going to be desirable for tourism.”

If you want to join, or if you want to help fund another raf project, you can click here.

