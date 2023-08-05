New Mechatronics program expands job opportunities for Gogebic Community College students

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - Gogebic County has a new opportunity for those interested in careers in technology or mechanics.

On Friday, Gogebic Community College (GCC) had an open house for its new Mechatronics program. The program is called the Basic Electronic Manufacturing Skills/Mechatronics Program.

Director of Workforce Development Glen Ackerman Behr said this program addresses the critical shortages in the electronics industry.

“This program prepares them to enter work in that field mechatronics is where mechanical and electronics meet and it involves controls and sensors,” said Behr. “This is something that is very, very assessable and you don’t have to have any experience to start the program.”

He also expressed how Currently, the program has seven students and is in week four of eight. One Mechanical engineering student in the program named Matthew Rowe said it is easier than people might assume.

“It’s relatively easy to understand it doesn’t advance too quickly to the point to where you just get overwhelmed,” said Rowe.

U.S. Representative Jack Bergman even stopped by the open house to see what students are learning. He said this program is a great career opportunity for anyone.

“Whether you’re 18 or 40 or 60 in some cases when you decided to do a new career and learn a new skill this is the place you want to come,” said Rep. Bergman. “Especially to work with their hands and their mind all at the same time.”

Bergman said this program could define what the U.P. stands for, which he said is unlimited potential.

