MTU’s Keweenaw Research Center holds 70th Anniversary community celebration

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech University’s (MTU) Keweenaw Research Center (KRC) celebrated 70 years on Friday by opening its doors to the community for a Platinum Jubilee.

Attendees could check out a variety of ground vehicle projects the KRC has been involved in, including military transport vehicles and even a tank.

They could also take rides on the KRC’s summer test course or step inside the facility’s newly built arctic test chamber, one of three at the site. The new chamber, capable of reaching 45 degrees below zero, was set at 20 below for the event.

KRC Associate Director Geoff Gwaltney said the chambers are used to assist sponsors with vehicle testing during the winter.

“One of our big clients spends almost the entire winter in the Keweenaw,” said Gwaltney. “And they just circle people through to work on projects, because nobody wants to stay up here for the whole winter.”

KRC Director Scott Bradley said the facility focuses on ground vehicle evaluation, development, and even production.

“Things will come in from people that say, ‘I have a napkin sketch of something that I think will work,’” said Bradley. “We put it on the vehicle, we take it out onto the test course, and then see if it works. And if it works, then fine, we’ll develop it a little bit further.”

The facility was first built as a U.S. Army field station in 1953 to test deep-snow mobility. MTU Alumnus Al Wuori originally surveyed the six Keweenaw sites up for consideration at which to build the station.

“And then they decided on the basis of that, one of the stations was here, at the airport.,” said Wuori. “It seemed to be, for snow conditions and all of that, just as good as all the other sites.”

Decades later, community members enjoyed cake and ice cream as they looked back on this part of the Copper Country’s history.

