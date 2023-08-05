Marquette Chapter of the Warthog Motorcycle Club met for annual ride

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Police officers and firefighters gathered for the once-a-year meeting of the Warthog Motorcycle Club.

The Marquette chapter meets once a year to raise money for a cause of their choosing. This year it will go to Start the Cycle, an organization that teaches kids confidence through mountain biking.

The club started in Detroit in 2000 as a way for law enforcement to help those in need. Now there are more than 90 chapters in the United States, Canada, and Norway.

Scott Johnson, Marquette Chapter Warthog Motorcycle Club President, said the best part for him is the camaraderie.

“Old friends who return every year to the U.P. because they don’t have the natural beauty that we have here, they live in a city or you know, they don’t have the roads that we have to ride,” said Johnson. “It’s a good place and they love to come here and we love to have them.”

Saturday’s ride went from Bald Eagle Harley Davidson to the Up North Lodge, then to Herb’s Bar in Rock, and then back to the Marquette Commons where they ended with a meal together.

