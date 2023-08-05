Marquette Chapter of the Warthog Motorcycle Club met for annual ride

This year it will go to Start the Cycle, an organization that teaches kids confidence through...
This year it will go to Start the Cycle, an organization that teaches kids confidence through mountain biking.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Police officers and firefighters gathered for the once-a-year meeting of the Warthog Motorcycle Club.

The Marquette chapter meets once a year to raise money for a cause of their choosing. This year it will go to Start the Cycle, an organization that teaches kids confidence through mountain biking.

The club started in Detroit in 2000 as a way for law enforcement to help those in need. Now there are more than 90 chapters in the United States, Canada, and Norway.

Scott Johnson, Marquette Chapter Warthog Motorcycle Club President, said the best part for him is the camaraderie.

“Old friends who return every year to the U.P. because they don’t have the natural beauty that we have here, they live in a city or you know, they don’t have the roads that we have to ride,” said Johnson. “It’s a good place and they love to come here and we love to have them.”

Saturday’s ride went from Bald Eagle Harley Davidson to the Up North Lodge, then to Herb’s Bar in Rock, and then back to the Marquette Commons where they ended with a meal together.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KTTC
1 man in custody following stabbing in Escanaba
Marquette County Sheriff cruiser.
Elderly hiker found safe in Marquette Township Thursday evening
Escanaba's Public Safety Department sign. (WLUC File Photo)
Man seriously injured, 2 arrested after Escanaba bar stabbing
Riders said they were stuck on the train for about 30 minutes before evacuating. No one was...
Malfunction forces riders to climb down 200-foot roller coaster at Cedar Point
Minocqua Brewing Company hearing
Minocqua Brewing Company permit to operate revoked

Latest News

The Alger County Fair continues to bring copious amounts of fun, and activities.
Alger County Fair carries on through the weekend
The Recreational Aviation Foundation pledges $50,000 to upgrade the Hanley Field landing strip.
Recreational Aviation Foundation board pledges $50K to Munising landing strip
South Shore Fishing Association thanks area veterans for their service with a day of fishing...
Veterans fish Lake Superior during 9th annual Veteran’s Fishing Day
The goal of this event is to clean up the lake from years of abuse.
5th annual Underwater Cleanup recovers less garbage than previous years