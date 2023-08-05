Man seriously injured, 2 arrested after Escanaba bar stabbing

Escanaba's Public Safety Department sign. (WLUC File Photo)
Escanaba's Public Safety Department sign. (WLUC File Photo) (WLUC)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A man was seriously injured after a stabbing early Saturday morning at an Escanaba bar.

According to Escanaba Public Safety, officers were called at 12:24 a.m. to the back lounge area of the Granada Bar at 330 S 10th St. for a report of a man who had been stabbed. Arriving officers found the man had been stabbed in the abdomen and had serious injuries.

He was taken to OSF Hospital for treatment by Rampart EMS.

A man and a a woman were later arrested in relation to the stabbing and were taken to the Delta County Jail.

No names or further details have been released at this time.

Public Safety thanked Delta County Central Dispatch, the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, the Delta County Prosecutor’s Office, Rampart and the MSP Gladstone Post for assistance.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KTTC
1 man in custody following stabbing in Escanaba
Marquette County Sheriff cruiser.
Elderly hiker found safe in Marquette Township Thursday evening
Riders said they were stuck on the train for about 30 minutes before evacuating. No one was...
Malfunction forces riders to climb down 200-foot roller coaster at Cedar Point
Minocqua Brewing Company hearing
Minocqua Brewing Company permit to operate revoked
Sunday showers
Nice summer days with rain returning on Sunday

Latest News

The three-day event features a number of vendors and activities and according to its organizer,...
‘It is to bring people together:’ 5th annual Keweenaw Summer Celebration open throughout weekend
Attendees could take rides on the KRC's summer test course or cool off in the newly built...
MTU’s Keweenaw Research Center holds 70th Anniversary community celebration
This is one of the hands-on machines that Gogebic Community College Mechatronics students use.
New Mechatronics program expands job opportunities for Gogebic Community College students
Voters who show up to the polls on Tuesday will take the next step to deciding who will sit in...
2 Menominee mayoral candidates to face long-time incumbent mayor