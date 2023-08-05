Man seriously injured, 2 arrested after Escanaba bar stabbing

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A man was seriously injured after a stabbing early Saturday morning at an Escanaba bar.

According to Escanaba Public Safety, officers were called at 12:24 a.m. to the back lounge area of the Granada Bar at 330 S 10th St. for a report of a man who had been stabbed. Arriving officers found the man had been stabbed in the abdomen and had serious injuries.

He was taken to OSF Hospital for treatment by Rampart EMS.

A man and a a woman were later arrested in relation to the stabbing and were taken to the Delta County Jail.

No names or further details have been released at this time.

Public Safety thanked Delta County Central Dispatch, the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, the Delta County Prosecutor’s Office, Rampart and the MSP Gladstone Post for assistance.

