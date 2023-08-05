‘It is to bring people together:’ 5th annual Keweenaw Summer Celebration open throughout weekend

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual Keweenaw Summer Celebration has returned for a fifth year in Calumet.

It is being held at the Calumet Lions Park off Waterworks Street. According to its organizer, Penny Seidl, it is a mind, body and spirit-focused event.

“It’s also a craft fair,” said Seidl. “It is to bring people together, community together, and to celebrate summer and the beauty of it.”

The three-day event features a number of vendors and activities. This includes fortune-telling, jewelry and clothing offerings.

Around 13 vendors were available on Friday, but Seidl says up to 20 could be available in the coming days.

“We have people from Minnesota, Illinois, Wisconsin, that are vendors here,” continued Seidl. “And they enjoy coming as visitors, and also vending here as well.”

A giving tree activity is also returning this year, where attendees can exchange gifts.

“This back by popular demand,” added Seidl. “It’s a gift offering. What we do is that people can bring items, donated items, and you can leave an item or take an item. It’s just a blessing that we can share items with others.”

The celebration will continue through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

There will be a children’s fairy parade on Saturday at 1 p.m. Returning guest speaker O’Edith will be holding a wisdom talk at 3 p.m.

