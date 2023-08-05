Alger County Fair carries on through the weekend

CHATHAM, Mich. (WLUC) -Saturday was the second day of the Alger County Fair. The fair includes vendors, games, and contests. Along with plenty of music, and animal shows.

This fair has been ongoing for more than 50 years. The president of the fair board says it really unites the community. The parade at the fair was led by the county’s three remaining members of the class of 1926.

“Most activities at the fair will end at 7, 8 o’clock. The music will go on until midnight,” Alger County Fair board president Paul Naasz “Then we’ll be back around tomorrow morning for some more horse shows and more activities.”

Sunday’s events range from a firefighter contest to a chicken auction which goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

