5th annual Underwater Cleanup recovers less garbage than previous years

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Over the centuries, garbage has piled up in the harbors of Lake Superior, but now volunteer scuba divers are attempting to clean it up.

The annual underwater cleanup is in its fifth year in Marquette.

Don Fassbender, Great Lakes Scuba Diving and Lake Preservation President said the goal of this event is to clean up the lake from years of abuse. He said there is significantly less garbage in the harbor since they started, and that is a very positive sign.

“When we first started five years ago, we were pulling tons and tons of tires. The first year we were able to remove four tons of tires. 12 tons of tires later, now, we have maybe five, six, eight hundred pounds,” said the diver. “There are almost no tires left. We had already removed refrigerators and car batteries, and we didn’t find a single battery today.”

The Great Lakes Climate Corp was there assisting with the process as well.

Jacob Fewkes, Great Lakes Climate Corp crew member, said the community the interested in what they were up to.

“The community seems interested in what’s going on and it’s nice that people care,” said Fewkes. “I think everyone just hopes that citizens and tourists respect the city, clean up after yourselves, see garbage and pick it up, take care of the city and the environment will take care of us.”

Fassbender said next year it might be time to venture on to other areas of Lake Superior that need some cleaning up.

