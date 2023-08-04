Watch drawing for largest Mega Millions jackpot of 2023 on TV6 Late News Friday

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Get your tickets ready, because the Mega Millions jackpot drawing is taking place Friday night.

The current jackpot estimate is $1.35 billion, making this the largest drawing this year. Tickets cost $2 per play, and you win by having the drawn numbers match your chosen or generated ticket.

Jake Harris, Michigan Lottery play relations manager, said lottery proceeds go to the School Aid Fund.

“We’re looking at our fifth consecutive year of a billion dollars or more contributed to that fund, so it’s a lot of money for public schools in Michigan, and when we have jackpots like this sales increase because people want a chance to win,” said Harris. “Even if you don’t have that jackpot winning ticket you can feel good knowing your purchase did help public schools in Michigan.”

You can buy tickets up until 10:45 p.m. at retailers across the state, or online at MichiganLottery.com. You can watch the drawing live on TV6 at 11 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.