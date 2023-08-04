Watch drawing for largest Mega Millions jackpot of 2023 on TV6 Late News Friday

You can watch the drawing live on TV6 at 11 p.m. ET
You can watch the drawing live on TV6 at 11 p.m. ET(WABI)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Get your tickets ready, because the Mega Millions jackpot drawing is taking place Friday night.

The current jackpot estimate is $1.35 billion, making this the largest drawing this year. Tickets cost $2 per play, and you win by having the drawn numbers match your chosen or generated ticket.

Jake Harris, Michigan Lottery play relations manager, said lottery proceeds go to the School Aid Fund.

“We’re looking at our fifth consecutive year of a billion dollars or more contributed to that fund, so it’s a lot of money for public schools in Michigan, and when we have jackpots like this sales increase because people want a chance to win,” said Harris. “Even if you don’t have that jackpot winning ticket you can feel good knowing your purchase did help public schools in Michigan.”

You can buy tickets up until 10:45 p.m. at retailers across the state, or online at MichiganLottery.com. You can watch the drawing live on TV6 at 11 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minocqua Brewing Company hearing
Minocqua Brewing Company permit to operate revoked
KTTC
1 man in custody following stabbing in Escanaba
Elizabeth Walz was last contacted Saturday, July 29.
UPDATE: Missing woman last seen in Alger County found safe in Petoskey
Jonathan Bluebird was arrested for chasing down another driver and stabbing him.
UPDATE: Ishpeming man charged for stabbing out-of-state driver headed to circuit court
Marquette County Sheriff cruiser.
Elderly hiker found safe in Marquette Township Thursday evening

Latest News

Negaunee Little League 14U Boys Baseball Team
Negaunee Little League falls in second game of Central Regional Tournament, elimination game underway
The MSP says another way you can ensure safety when you are riding your bike is by checking...
Report shows 64% increase in statewide bicyclist deaths in last three years
Hannah Milkie passes the brush to young artists, as she heads to France to continue her...
Marquette muralist working on new mural at Trenary Toast Café.
Chaval Christian Dance Company celebrates its move to Washington Street with a ribbon cutting.
Marquette dance company celebrates new location with ribbon cutting
The residents start helping create things for the craft show around Christmas time.
Mill Creek Assisted Living sells handmade crafts for Alzheimer’s Association