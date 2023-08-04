UP Fun with Friends family fun center opens Gel Blaster Arena

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Fun with Friends center in Negaunee has added a Gel Blaster Arena.

Family Center owner said this is similar to a paintball arena with less mess. The Gel Blasters are toy guns that shoot little gel pellets that are both water-based and biodegradable.

Dell Kab, U.P. Fun with Friends owner, said the toys are fun all year round.

“They shoot pretty far,” said Kab. “Again, it’s so cool to have something where you can run around. Too hot, too rainy, too snowy, too cold, whatever the weather is it doesn’t matter. You have plenty of space to have a blast.”

Kab said there is no maximum age that can enjoy this new arena.

“I played it with my friends, I’m 50 and my friend is 55,” said the center owner. “It’s for all ages, families, friends, doesn’t matter. You just come in, and have a blast.”

The center is open on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

