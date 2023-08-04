Things to know for Packers Family Night

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers fans are gearing up for a fun night Saturday at Lambeau Field, even before the preseason games begin.

Green Bay Packers Family Night includes a full practice with a game-like atmosphere and fireworks and laser show, and fans are encouraged to wear white for a “Lambeau Field White Out.”

This is the 22nd year of Packers Family Night, presented by Bellin Health. And across the street, the Packers’ Titletown is hosting Family Fest, whether you have a Family Night ticket or not.

Here are some things to know before you go:

MOBILE TICKETS

Tickets to Packers Family Night were still available Friday through Ticketmaster. Tickets are $10 each. Tickets are required for every person, even babies.

Before you go, add your mobile tickets to your phone’s digital wallet and transfer tickets to each guest attending the game with you so they have their tickets in advance. Don’t wait to find out you have bad cell service in the crowded line. It’s recommended everyone have a fully-charged phone going to the game.

Fans should have their digital tickets ready as they approach the gate. Click here to learn about mobile ticketing.

At the pedestal-style ticket scanners, fans can scan mobile tickets in their digital wallet on the upper part of the pedestal or scan the ticket image’s barcode on the lower part of the pedestal.

There is no re-entry allowed on the same ticket. Fans who exit the stadium will not be allowed back in.

WHAT TO EXPECT

1:30 p.m.: Lambeau Field Atrium and atrium businesses are open to guests with tickets. Titletown Family Fest begins across Ridge Rd. west of the stadium. The free Family Fest -- no tickets required -- features a DJ dance party, virtual reality, origami football, STEM games and giant games, a paint-by-numbers mural, face painting and eye black stickers, henna tattoos and food trucks. No carry-ins are allowed at Titletown Family Fest.

3:30 p.m.: Lambeau Field parking lot and Johnsonville Tailgate Village open. Johnsonville Tailgate Village will have a DJ, trivia, cornhole, and other games. The fan walkway area will have displays until 7:30 p.m. Fans can buy souvenirs at the Pro Shop trailer. University of Wisconsin-Green Bay offers sign making. There will be other sponsored displays and food for purchase. The Green Bay Packers TundraLine performs in the parking lots and in the stadium.

5:30 p.m.: Activities in the Lambeau Field begin. A Packers highlight film will be shown on the new stadium video boards. There will be a youth football scrimmage and Green Bay Elite Dance Team performance at 6 p.m. and 6:20 p.m., respectively. There will be T-shirt Tosses during the team practice. The Green Bay Packers TundraLine performs in the parking lots and in the stadium.

7:00 p.m.: Player on-field warmups begin. Titletown Family Fest ends.

7:30 p.m.: (approximately): Two hours of on-field football drills begin.

At the end: The Packers will give away used Family Night jerseys to some lucky fans, followed by a fireworks and laser show

PARKING

Fans who want to park at the stadium or Titletown are encouraged to come early because spaces are limited.

Parking at the stadium and Titletown costs $5 -- credit/debit card or mobile payments only, no cash. All proceeds from the parking fee are donated to Meijer Simply Give, a program raising money to end hunger. A check with the total from everyone who parked at Lambeau Field and Titletown will be presented during stadium activities before warm-ups.

Free parking is available on neighboring streets. Obey all street signs, especially those that say “No parking this side of street.” Neighboring businesses and homes may offer their lots and driveways for parking for a fee.

Tailgating is not allowed in the Titletown parking lot.

NO CASH AT LAMBEAU FIELD

Lambeau Field is 100% cashless. This includes concession stands, the Pro Shop, and restaurants. Lambeau Field’s payment systems accept traditional credit and debit cards (including tap-to-pay cards), Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Mastercard Nearby Mobile App.

If you don’t wish to use your credit or debit card, cash-to-card conversion stations are available in the American Family Insurance gate lobby, atrium floor, 46 Below, and Johnsonville Tailgate Village. You can load $5 to $500 to a card, which can be used anywhere Mastercard is accepted, including businesses beyond the stadium. Funds are available for 5 years, and that deadline is extended each time you add money to the card.

LAMBEAU FIELD SECURITY

Fans and their belongings may be searched when entering the stadium. Fans who refuse to be searched won’t be allowed into Lambeau Field.

Lambeau Field uses metal detectors. Fans will be asked to remove cell phones, cameras, tablets and other large metal objects to be inspected in clear sight. Fans will not need to remove keys, coins, wallets, belts, watches, jackets or shoes.

What’s banned at Lambeau Field

Large purses, bags, backpacks, duffel bags, fanny packs

Coolers, food, beverages

Strollers

Umbrellas, selfie sticks

Video cameras, still cameras with lenses over 12 inches

Guns, knives, switchblades, and other weapons (firearms and other weapons are also prohibited in the parking lots)

Obstructive banners and signs, noisemakers

Carry-in food or beverages

Anyone with banned items needs to take them back to their vehicle. Items that are confiscated will be discarded and won’t be returned.

What’s allowed through security

Clear bag no bigger than 12″x6″x12″ or a one-gallon plastic bag

Blankets or additional clothing (carried loosely, do not place in a bag)

Small clutch purse (4.5 x 6.5 inches, or no larger than a woman’s hand)

Small cameras, binoculars, cell phones (carried loosely, not in a case)

Stadium seats with backs and seat pads no wider than 18 inches wide, with no pockets, zippers, armrests or attachments (stadium seats are also available for rental in the lower concourse)

Nursing supplies (pump, bottles, etc.) except coolers or glass

Not sure? Click here for the carry-in and security policy. Officers have the final say.

Express lanes are available for fans without carry-ins such as bags or stadium seats.

