Report shows 64% increase in statewide bicyclist deaths in last three years

UP numbers remain low, but MSP urges continued safety.
The MSP says another way you can ensure safety when you are riding your bike is by checking...
The MSP says another way you can ensure safety when you are riding your bike is by checking your tire pressure before hitting the road.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Recently released data from the Michigan State Police show an increase in bicyclist deaths in the state.

The Office of Highway Safety Planning said Michigan saw a 64% increase in bicyclist deaths in the last three years. Of these 103 deaths, only two were in the U.P.

Despite this, Michigan State Police 8th District Public Information Officer Lt. Mark Giannunzio said we should remain vigilant.

“It is just a good wake-up call for everybody again, nothing super pertinent to the Upper Peninsula with this study or these statistics,” Giannunzio said, “but still, we’d love to have that number of two fatalities be zero. That’s the goal.”

Giannunzio said one common reason for bicycle crashes statewide is stop sign usage.

“We get quite a few calls about that throughout the state where a bicyclist, for whatever reason, they may not think that the stop sign is applicable to them,” Giannunzio said. “Well, it is, so if they’re coming up to that intersection, they can’t this book through that stop sign.”

Love and Bicycles Co-Owner Blake Becker said the U.P. has a vast trail system that may help keep the number of deaths low.

“We have a really wide-ranging trail network that kind of takes the bicycles off the road, so they’re interacting less with cars,” Becker said. “Having a trail system like that really works to help reduce car-to-cyclist interactions, which is really beneficial.”

Becker added that one of the best ways to stay safe is wearing a helmet. He said the creation of multi-directional impact safety systems has improved protection.

“In the event of a crash, the helmet has the ability to kind of rotate on top of your head, which greatly reduces traumatic brain injury and a helmet like this isn’t very expensive when you consider the alternative,” Becker said.

Both Giannunzio and Becker remind bicyclists to do a safety check on bikes before hitting the road or trail.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minocqua Brewing Company hearing
Minocqua Brewing Company permit to operate revoked
KTTC
1 man in custody following stabbing in Escanaba
Elizabeth Walz was last contacted Saturday, July 29.
UPDATE: Missing woman last seen in Alger County found safe in Petoskey
Jonathan Bluebird was arrested for chasing down another driver and stabbing him.
UPDATE: Ishpeming man charged for stabbing out-of-state driver headed to circuit court
Marquette County Sheriff cruiser.
Elderly hiker found safe in Marquette Township Thursday evening

Latest News

Negaunee Little League 14U Boys Baseball Team
Negaunee Little League falls in second game of Central Regional Tournament, elimination game underway
Hannah Milkie passes the brush to young artists, as she heads to France to continue her...
Marquette muralist working on new mural at Trenary Toast Café.
Chaval Christian Dance Company celebrates its move to Washington Street with a ribbon cutting.
Marquette dance company celebrates new location with ribbon cutting
The residents start helping create things for the craft show around Christmas time.
Mill Creek Assisted Living sells handmade crafts for Alzheimer’s Association