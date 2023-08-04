Ore to Shore Bike Race needs volunteers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Race is on track to be the largest in history!

Over 2,400 participants are registered as of Friday, August 8.

Ore to Shore Board Member Laura MacDonald stopped by the TV6 Morning News to talk about the race and available volunteer positions.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with Laura MacDonald about the need for volunteers and they role they play in the Ore to Shore Bike Race.

You can learn more about the Ore to Shore and sign up to race at oretoshore.com.

You can sign up to volunteer at yoopersunited.com.

