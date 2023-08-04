Ore to Shore Bike Race needs volunteers

Volunteers play a pivotal role the mountain bike epic.
Laura MacDonalds talks about the Ore to Shore Bike Race with TV6's Tia Trudgeon.
Laura MacDonalds talks about the Ore to Shore Bike Race with TV6's Tia Trudgeon.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Race is on track to be the largest in history!

Over 2,400 participants are registered as of Friday, August 8.

Ore to Shore Board Member Laura MacDonald stopped by the TV6 Morning News to talk about the race and available volunteer positions.

You can learn more about the Ore to Shore and sign up to race at oretoshore.com.

You can sign up to volunteer at yoopersunited.com.

