Ore to Shore Bike Race needs volunteers
Volunteers play a pivotal role the mountain bike epic.
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Race is on track to be the largest in history!
Over 2,400 participants are registered as of Friday, August 8.
Ore to Shore Board Member Laura MacDonald stopped by the TV6 Morning News to talk about the race and available volunteer positions.
You can learn more about the Ore to Shore and sign up to race at oretoshore.com.
You can sign up to volunteer at yoopersunited.com.
