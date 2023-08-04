Nice summer days with rain returning on Sunday

High pressure and upper-level ridging will keep conditions dry and sunny through tomorrow. Today will be cooler with toasty conditions tomorrow. Overall, this weekend will be a great one. On Sunday clouds will increase during the day. Scattered showers are expected to move in Sunday afternoon into the evening ahead of a cold front. Ahead of that front, an area of low pressure will bring Rain and storms through Wisconsin and the Lower Peninsula. If the track shifts that could bring more rain north into the U.P. Stay tuned for changes.

Today: Sunny and mild

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s north, upper 70s to 80° south

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s inland, mid to upper 70s along shorelines

Sunday: Becoming partly cloudy with late afternoon showers

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Tuesday: Partly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon and evening

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Thursday: Partly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Upper 60s north, low 70south

