Negaunee Little League falls in second game of Central Regional Tournament, elimination game underway

MIDLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Junior Little League All-Star baseball team (14U) lost their second game of the Central Regional Tournament on Friday morning in Midland.

Negaunee (Team Michigan) fell to an undefeated Sheperd team 12-0 in six innings after several walks and costly errors in the 5th inning.

The Miners are currently trailing Iowa 3-1 in the bottom of the 4th inning in their second game of the day.

