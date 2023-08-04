Negaunee Little League falls in second game of Central Regional Tournament, elimination game underway
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Junior Little League All-Star baseball team (14U) lost their second game of the Central Regional Tournament on Friday morning in Midland.
Negaunee (Team Michigan) fell to an undefeated Sheperd team 12-0 in six innings after several walks and costly errors in the 5th inning.
The Miners are currently trailing Iowa 3-1 in the bottom of the 4th inning in their second game of the day.
