Negaunee grad Rachel Niskanen signs to play golf at Central Michigan

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday afternoon, recent Negaunee graduate Rachel Niskanen signed an NLI to play college golf at Central Michigan University for the fall season. Niskanen, who is a two-time U.P. State Champion and three-time Junior Calloway Tour Tournament champion, signed as a freshman redshirt for the Chippewas.

Niskanen said the prospect of redshirting this year was appealing because it would allow her to continue to practice and develop her game in a team setting. She’s relatively new to the sport, picking up a club for the first time at age 13. Her father Dale said that has put her at a disadvantage in many out-of-area competitions.

“In 2019 was the first time she ever held a club,” he said. “The girls that she competes with were swinging clubs from the time they could walk.”

Despite the odds against her, Niskanen values the opportunities to compete against tougher competition.

“Last year, I went downstate playing in a lot of tournaments just playing against people who are better than me because that makes me want to be better,” she said. “I’ve heard somebody say the boat rises with the tide so if they want to get better, I want to get better.”

Niskanen’s high school coach Dustin Hongisto added that he’s always been impressed with her commitment and dedication as an athlete. He recalled one of her first practices with the team.

“It was basically like snow flurries. We all hit a few range balls, and then she decided to play afterwards with two of the boys. Then I was like ‘okay, this girl really wants to improve.’”

Niskanen’s coaches and family are quick to compliment her character, and they’re proud of her Junior Calloway Tour Sportsmanship Award.

Her family and coaches are excited about her future as a college athlete. Niskanen will be on a partial scholarship this upcoming year, with the opportunity to earn a full scholarship in 2024 and beyond.

