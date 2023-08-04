Mostly mild weekend with small rain disturbance Sunday

Mild weekend with chances of rain Sunday
Mild weekend with chances of rain Sunday(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The weekend starts with some slightly cooler air compared to the toasty summer days during the mid week but warmer air is projected on Sunday. Though with that warmer air comes instability and rain chances. Rain starts off at the start of Sunday afternoon in the west and could become more widespread by the evening. Models have shifted over the last couple of days so changes can be expected for Sunday. Next week starts off seasonal with temperatures in the 70s with partly cloudy skies and the next chances for rain Wednesday.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with warmer air

>Highs: Mid to High 70s near shore; Low 80s inland

Sunday: Increasing clouds in the morning with rain chances in the afternoon and evening; isolated t-storm possible

>Highs: High 70s to Low 80s

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies; lingering rain chances in the morning and parts of the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to High 70s

Tuesday: Partly sunny skies with seasonal air

>Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; chances of scattered rain in the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to High 70s

Thursday: Partly sunny skies; slightly cooler air

>Highs: High 60s to Low 70s near shore; Low to Mid 70s inland

