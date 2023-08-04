Mill Creek Assisted Living sells handmade crafts for Alzheimer’s Association

The residents start helping create things for the craft show around Christmas time.
The residents start helping create things for the craft show around Christmas time.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Mill Creek Assisted Living Community sold handmade crafts to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association Friday.

This was the assisted living center’s seventh annual craft sale. Items were donated by family members and the community. Other items were made by residents of Mill Creek specifically for the craft sale. The residents start helping create things for the craft show around Christmas time.

Mill Creek Senior Living Community Activity Director Beth O’Connor said this will help the Alzheimer’s Association find a cure.

“Alzheimer’s Disease is a disease that’s very close to our hearts. Many of our residents and family members have seen the effects directly from Alzheimer’s. We are anxious to help find a cure for that disease,” said O’Connor.

The sale started at 9 a.m. and went until 4 p.m. Friday. Proceeds went to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minocqua Brewing Company hearing
Minocqua Brewing Company permit to operate revoked
KTTC
1 man in custody following stabbing in Escanaba
Elizabeth Walz was last contacted Saturday, July 29.
UPDATE: Missing woman last seen in Alger County found safe in Petoskey
Jonathan Bluebird was arrested for chasing down another driver and stabbing him.
UPDATE: Ishpeming man charged for stabbing out-of-state driver headed to circuit court
Marquette County Sheriff cruiser.
Elderly hiker found safe in Marquette Township Thursday evening

Latest News

Negaunee Little League 14U Boys Baseball Team
Negaunee Little League falls in second game of Central Regional Tournament, elimination game underway
The MSP says another way you can ensure safety when you are riding your bike is by checking...
Report shows 64% increase in statewide bicyclist deaths in last three years
Hannah Milkie passes the brush to young artists, as she heads to France to continue her...
Marquette muralist working on new mural at Trenary Toast Café.
Chaval Christian Dance Company celebrates its move to Washington Street with a ribbon cutting.
Marquette dance company celebrates new location with ribbon cutting