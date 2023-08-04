Mill Creek Assisted Living sells handmade crafts for Alzheimer’s Association

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Mill Creek Assisted Living Community sold handmade crafts to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association Friday.

This was the assisted living center’s seventh annual craft sale. Items were donated by family members and the community. Other items were made by residents of Mill Creek specifically for the craft sale. The residents start helping create things for the craft show around Christmas time.

Mill Creek Senior Living Community Activity Director Beth O’Connor said this will help the Alzheimer’s Association find a cure.

“Alzheimer’s Disease is a disease that’s very close to our hearts. Many of our residents and family members have seen the effects directly from Alzheimer’s. We are anxious to help find a cure for that disease,” said O’Connor.

The sale started at 9 a.m. and went until 4 p.m. Friday. Proceeds went to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.