Marquette Regional History Museum to hold production of Hamlet

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Regional History Museum is wrapping up rehearsals for its production of Hamlet, which is set to begin Friday.

Hamlet Director Jamie Weeder said the actors have been practicing for just two weeks.

Weeder explained the play will feature local actors from Upper Michigan, as well as New York.

Weeder added that the museum’s production of Hamlet is set in the 1970s to make it more relatable to viewers, while also keeping all the same themes of the original Shakespeare play.

“As much as people might be familiar with the story of Hamlet, they’ve never seen it quite like this before,” Weeder said. “They might notice things they have never noticed before because its kind of taken out of the time and placed somewhere different.”

The show will run at the Marquette Regional History Museum Friday, Aug. 4 and Saturday, Aug. 5. Each show is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

A second weekend of performances runs from Aug. 10 through Aug. 12. Those three shows also begin at 7:30 p.m.

VIP tickets are $30, floor seats are $20 and balcony seats are $10.

