Marquette Regional History Museum to hold production of Hamlet

The play will have two weekends of performances beginning on Aug. 4.
Hamlet dates
Hamlet dates(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Regional History Museum is wrapping up rehearsals for its production of Hamlet, which is set to begin Friday.

Hamlet Director Jamie Weeder said the actors have been practicing for just two weeks.

Weeder explained the play will feature local actors from Upper Michigan, as well as New York.

Weeder added that the museum’s production of Hamlet is set in the 1970s to make it more relatable to viewers, while also keeping all the same themes of the original Shakespeare play.

“As much as people might be familiar with the story of Hamlet, they’ve never seen it quite like this before,” Weeder said. “They might notice things they have never noticed before because its kind of taken out of the time and placed somewhere different.”

The show will run at the Marquette Regional History Museum Friday, Aug. 4 and Saturday, Aug. 5. Each show is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

A second weekend of performances runs from Aug. 10 through Aug. 12. Those three shows also begin at 7:30 p.m.

VIP tickets are $30, floor seats are $20 and balcony seats are $10.

If interested, you can find tickets at the Marquette Regional History Museum’s website by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Walz was last contacted Saturday, July 29.
UPDATE: Missing woman last seen in Alger County found safe in Petoskey
Negaunee Little League 14U Boys Baseball Team
7-run inning powers Negaunee Little League to victory in first game of Central Regional Tournament
The Shell Gas Station in Forsyth Township is in the process of making the switch.
Kwik Trip convenience stores coming to Forsyth, Sands Township
Minocqua Brewing Company hearing
Minocqua Brewing Company permit to operate revoked
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm

Latest News

Kingsford Centennial
Kingsford kicks off centennial celebration with live music
Today we take a look at the Day 3 of the Alger Inmate Death case Preliminary Hearing, an update...
WATCH: Catch up on Thursday’s headlines with the TV6 Digital Desk live stream
Today we take a look at the Day 3 of the Alger Inmate Death case Preliminary Hearing, an update...
Catch up on Thursday's Headlines 8/3/2023
Vendors come from all across the U.P. and Great Lakes area.
47th annual UP Gem and Mineral Show returning to Ishpeming Saturday