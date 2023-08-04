Marquette muralist working on new mural at Trenary Toast Café.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -A new mural is going up in Marquette and the muralist is passing the brush to new up-and-coming artists.

Marquette Muralist Hannah Milkie, painter of the murals along the outside walls of the Ore Dock, Temaki and Tea, and Trenary Toast is preparing to go to grad school in France.

She says her assistants from the Artists In Excellence program will continue her work in creating Marquette murals.

“I think people just love to walk through town and public places and see art and color and not just you know a plain brick wall or a plain sandstone wall,” said Marquette Muralist Hannah Milkie. “It really just adds something special to the space.”

Her assistants are now all graduated from high school and are preparing to head to Northern Michigan University to pursue art.

Milkie says this mural should be completed in a few weeks.

