Marquette dance company celebrates new location with ribbon cutting

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Chaval Dance Company celebrated their move to Washington Street above Unity Yoga co-op on Friday.

According to the dance company owner, the Chaval Christian Dance Company opened in 2020 but due to COVID-19 it had a tough opening year.

Right now, she says they are offering lessons in all sorts of art forms from art, dance, guitar, singing, violin, and even ukelele.

“I really wanted God to be glorified in music, dance, and art,” Says Chaval Christian Dance Company Owner Hannah Lynnezick. “I think that is just what’s different because that is where my center focus is.”

If you or your kids want to sign up, you can contact Chaval Dance Company on its Facebook page here.

