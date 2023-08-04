Kingsford kicks off centennial celebration with live music

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Lodal Park will see thousands of visitors this weekend as Kingsford celebrates 100 years of its founding. Live music is a highlight of the three-day-event which started Thursday afternoon.

“This is the 100 year for Kingsford celebration,” said John Jessen, event coordinator. “We’ve got three days of live entertainment that includes local, regional and national talent. The headliners for tonight are Vince Neil of Motley Crue, Stephen Pearcy of RATT.”

The event also includes food vendors, two beer tents, merchandise, bounce houses and a Woodward Car Cruise and show. A committee of about 30 people have been working for two years to plan the centennial. They say any money they raise will be given back to the community.

“We’re a nonprofit so any money that we make at the end of this, we’re going to donate to veteran’s groups, city parks and recreation improvements and senior citizens groups,” Jessen said.

One group of volunteers from the Dickinson-Iron County Service Agency is selling food there. They said they’re happy to serve the community during the celebration.

“It means a lot for us to be here,” said Stephen Hodgins, DICSA Assistant Nutrition Director. “A lot of us are from the area, and DICSA has been around for 30 years so. We’re rooted here in the community and these are the people that we serve every day.”

The centennial celebration continues Saturday with headliners Big & Rich on the main stage. Tickets are still being sold at the door. For the full lineup of events, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.