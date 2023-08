Elderly hiker found safe in Marquette Township Thursday evening

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An elderly hiker was found safe Thursday evening following a brief search in Marquette Township.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with Marquette County Search and Rescue were dispatched at 5:30 p.m. to Hogback Mountain to search for an 87-year-old woman who became separated from her hiking group.

Search and Rescue located the woman at 6:00 p.m. west of Hogback. The woman was reported to be in good health and was reunited with family members.

