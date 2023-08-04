‘Chicks Ride UP’ visits Bald Eagle Harley Davidson in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of about 40 women motorcyclists have made their annual trip to Upper Michigan. They call themselves “Chicks Ride U.P.”

It started as a small group four years ago and has grown each year. On the first week in August, they ride from lower Michigan north to the U.P. On Friday, Bald Eagle Harley Davidson in Marquette hosted the group. They served them all lunch, had gift bags for them and the group posed for a picture in front of the store.

“The biggest thing was going over the Mackinac Bridge that first year,” said Sheri Bedard, Co-Founder of Chicks Ride U.P. “The women were scared and worried of even riding in a group and then I’m like, ‘You can do anything with your sisters around you.’ We just empower them to just be better people, be a better rider, be a better sister and just foster that sisterhood.”

Next year will be the fifth year for the group. This year, they added an extra day to their trip to allow for more time to explore the U.P.

