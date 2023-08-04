‘Breaking Bad’ actor Mark Margolis dies at 83

Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26,...
Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26, 2014 in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actor Mark Margolis, who appeared in “Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul” and the movie “Scarface,” has died at the age of 83, according to multiple reports.

The Hollywood Reporter and Variety said Friday that his son, Morgan Margolis, had confirmed his death.

His role as drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad,” a drug kingpin who is mostly paralyzed and uses a bell to communicate, earned him an Emmy nomination in 2012 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minocqua Brewing Company hearing
Minocqua Brewing Company permit to operate revoked
Elizabeth Walz was last contacted Saturday, July 29.
UPDATE: Missing woman last seen in Alger County found safe in Petoskey
Jonathan Bluebird was arrested for chasing down another driver and stabbing him.
UPDATE: Ishpeming man charged for stabbing out-of-state driver headed to circuit court
KTTC
1 man in custody following stabbing in Escanaba
USS Marinette
USS Marinette to be commissioned in Menominee next month

Latest News

The brother of a woman who James Phillip Barnes killed speaks out at a press conference....
Man says he watched execution to honor sister
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney speaks at a news conference to announce the...
After 26 years, authorities identify woman whose remains were found along Gilgo Beach parkway
Authorities are investigating after a cyberattack struck city computers in Pensacola, Fla.,...
A cyberattack has disrupted hospitals and health care in 5 states
File - Driver Jose Viveros delivers beverages in the Little Tokyo district of Los Angeles,...
US employers add still-solid 187,000 jobs in July; unemployment dips to 3.5%