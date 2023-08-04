Blight grant awarded to Vista Theater to stabilize building, build new roof

Restoration of the Vista Theater is expected to begin next year.
Restoration of the Vista Theater is expected to begin next year.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Negaunee and the Marquette County Land Bank Authority announced Friday that a competitive grant through the State Land Bank Authority was awarded to the Vista Theater.

$435,424.00 will be used to stabilize the Vista Theater building by constructing a roof on the building and removing negative environmental factors from inside.

The Negaunee City Council took action at a special meeting in May, where they approved two agreements between the city and Peninsula Arts Appreciation Council (PAAC). The first agreement transfers ownership of the Vista Theater Building to the City of Negaunee for $1.00, should this competitive grant be awarded. The second agreement provides access to the site.

The Marquette County Land Bank Authority will be the grantee and administrator of these funds and the project. The Land Bank has already taken action to contract with an architect/engineering firm familiar with the Vista Theater building. A bid will go out as soon with the hopes of starting the project sometime next year.

“We are very fortunate to have great partners such as the Marquette County Land Bank Authority. Together with our city staff, we will now be able to save this historic building in downtown Negaunee”, City Manager Nate Heffron said.

“The Lannd Bank is thrilled to see these funds coming to Marquette County. Partnering with local units of government, like the City of Negaunee, to eliminate blight and restore important community assets is central to our mission. We are very proud of our parentship with the city and our successful grant application,” Land Bank Director, Anne Giroux said.

Additionally, the State of Michigan has set aside a direct expenditure of $3M in funding to save the Vista. More information on this funding will become available in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minocqua Brewing Company hearing
Minocqua Brewing Company permit to operate revoked
Elizabeth Walz was last contacted Saturday, July 29.
UPDATE: Missing woman last seen in Alger County found safe in Petoskey
Jonathan Bluebird was arrested for chasing down another driver and stabbing him.
UPDATE: Ishpeming man charged for stabbing out-of-state driver headed to circuit court
KTTC
1 man in custody following stabbing in Escanaba
USS Marinette
USS Marinette to be commissioned in Menominee next month

Latest News

Laura MacDonalds talks about the Ore to Shore Bike Race with TV6's Tia Trudgeon.
Ore to Shore Bike Race needs volunteers
KTTC
1 man in custody following stabbing in Escanaba
Marquette County Sheriff cruiser.
Elderly hiker found safe in Marquette Township Thursday evening
Hamlet dates
Marquette Regional History Museum to hold production of Hamlet