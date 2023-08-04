Blight grant awarded to Vista Theater to stabilize building, build new roof

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Negaunee and the Marquette County Land Bank Authority announced Friday that a competitive grant through the State Land Bank Authority was awarded to the Vista Theater.

$435,424.00 will be used to stabilize the Vista Theater building by constructing a roof on the building and removing negative environmental factors from inside.

The Negaunee City Council took action at a special meeting in May, where they approved two agreements between the city and Peninsula Arts Appreciation Council (PAAC). The first agreement transfers ownership of the Vista Theater Building to the City of Negaunee for $1.00, should this competitive grant be awarded. The second agreement provides access to the site.

The Marquette County Land Bank Authority will be the grantee and administrator of these funds and the project. The Land Bank has already taken action to contract with an architect/engineering firm familiar with the Vista Theater building. A bid will go out as soon with the hopes of starting the project sometime next year.

“We are very fortunate to have great partners such as the Marquette County Land Bank Authority. Together with our city staff, we will now be able to save this historic building in downtown Negaunee”, City Manager Nate Heffron said.

“The Lannd Bank is thrilled to see these funds coming to Marquette County. Partnering with local units of government, like the City of Negaunee, to eliminate blight and restore important community assets is central to our mission. We are very proud of our parentship with the city and our successful grant application,” Land Bank Director, Anne Giroux said.

Additionally, the State of Michigan has set aside a direct expenditure of $3M in funding to save the Vista. More information on this funding will become available in the coming weeks.

