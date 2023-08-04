Alger County has 2 new permanent E-waste sites in Munising, Chatham

There is no dumping allowed, so they urge you to call before you plan on dropping off.
There is no dumping allowed, so they urge you to call before you plan on dropping off.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Alger County residents can now get rid of more waste thanks to MSU Extension and EGLE.

The two new E-waste collection sites will be permanent additions to Alger County. Each will be located at the MSU Extension Office in Munising and in Chatham.

Vicki Ballas, MSU Extension community nutrition instructor, said it is organized into bins, so make sure you’re placing waste in its proper place.

There is a $5 fee for televisions and CRT monitors and a $2 fee for flat-screen monitors and printers and copiers.

Ballas said it was possible due to the EGLE grant.

“Electronic recycling has been on our recycling discussion for some time. Then EGLE came up with a nice grant that helped purchase the sheds, and just helped get everything going,” said Ballas.

Electronics can be dropped off during business hours, Monday through Friday. There is no dumping allowed, so they urge you to call before you plan on dropping off.

Alger County MSU Extension Office is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the MSU Upper Peninsula Research and Extension Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minocqua Brewing Company hearing
Minocqua Brewing Company permit to operate revoked
KTTC
1 man in custody following stabbing in Escanaba
Elizabeth Walz was last contacted Saturday, July 29.
UPDATE: Missing woman last seen in Alger County found safe in Petoskey
Jonathan Bluebird was arrested for chasing down another driver and stabbing him.
UPDATE: Ishpeming man charged for stabbing out-of-state driver headed to circuit court
Marquette County Sheriff cruiser.
Elderly hiker found safe in Marquette Township Thursday evening

Latest News

VanAnder and his goat Larry
4H families prepare for summer fair season in UP
Negaunee Little League 14U Boys Baseball Team
Negaunee Little League falls in second game of Central Regional Tournament, blanked by Iowa in elimination round
The MSP says another way you can ensure safety when you are riding your bike is by checking...
Report shows 64% increase in statewide bicyclist deaths in last three years
Hannah Milkie passes the brush to young artists, as she heads to France to continue her...
Marquette muralist working on new mural at Trenary Toast Café