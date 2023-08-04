Alger County has 2 new permanent E-waste sites in Munising, Chatham

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Alger County residents can now get rid of more waste thanks to MSU Extension and EGLE.

The two new E-waste collection sites will be permanent additions to Alger County. Each will be located at the MSU Extension Office in Munising and in Chatham.

Vicki Ballas, MSU Extension community nutrition instructor, said it is organized into bins, so make sure you’re placing waste in its proper place.

There is a $5 fee for televisions and CRT monitors and a $2 fee for flat-screen monitors and printers and copiers.

Ballas said it was possible due to the EGLE grant.

“Electronic recycling has been on our recycling discussion for some time. Then EGLE came up with a nice grant that helped purchase the sheds, and just helped get everything going,” said Ballas.

Electronics can be dropped off during business hours, Monday through Friday. There is no dumping allowed, so they urge you to call before you plan on dropping off.

Alger County MSU Extension Office is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the MSU Upper Peninsula Research and Extension Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

