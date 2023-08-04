4H families prepare for summer fair season in UP

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Summer fair season is almost here and those involved with 4H are preparing their animals. VanAnder is just eight years old, but he’s responsible for raising and caring for plenty of animals on his family’s farm, Dead River Farm, in Negaunee Township.

“We have 30 goats and sheep, 300 chickens, 25 pigs, five cats, four dogs and three horses,” VanAnder said.

He’ll be showing his goat Larry at the upcoming U.P. State Fair.

“I’m excited for the fair because I get to show my animals and eat a bloomin’ onion and making new friends and saving money for college,” VanAnder said.

VanAnder’s mother, Naomi, was in 4H herself and says she’s proud to see her son learn from the program.

“It’s wonderful to see him doing the things he loves,” said Naomi Noordyk-Piirala. “4H really raises the next generation of farmers. I hope that through showing for 4H for my son, he grows his animal husbandry skills, is able to farm long-term as an adult to feed other people and through 4H, he’ll have a college fund made for him through the auction and selling his animals.”

The Marquette County 4H program coordinator says they love seeing families pass the skills they’ve learned down to the next generation.

“It’s really important to be able to pass on skills,” said Liana Pepin, 4H Program Coordinator/Educator. “When our young people are able to pick up the torch and keep carrying it, it’s always a really joyful time for parents to see that--and staff as well.”

VanAnder and his family will be at the U.P. State Fair in Escanaba which runs August 14-20. The Jr. Market Livestock Auction is Saturday, August 19.

