47th annual UP Gem and Mineral Show returning to Ishpeming Saturday

The 47th annual UP Gem and Mineral Show is coming to the Ishpeming Elks Lodge Saturday from 9:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m.
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:17 PM EDT
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The 47th annual Upper Peninsula Gem and Mineral Show is returning to Ishpeming Saturday, August 5.

This year the show includes about 50 vendors with large collections of unique rocks and minerals from around the world. There are also door prizes, a silent auction and a children’s area featuring a treasure dig and scavenger hunt.

The show is hosted by the Ishpeming Rock and Mineral Club. The club’s President says it’s a great chance to learn about rocks and minerals in the area.

“It’s a great way to spend a Saturday, even if you’re not a big fan of rockhounding, it’s a great way to get out and learn a little bit about our geology, rocks and minerals in the area, meet new people and just have fun,” said Kirsten Maki, Ishpeming Rock and Mineral Club president.

The show runs from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Ishpeming Elks Club. There are also field trips before and after the show on Friday and Sunday and a guest speaker Saturday night at 7 p.m.

